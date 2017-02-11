We all know a toxic person; it could be your aunt or some idiot in your class who always likes to point out the negative.

It’s not only okay to have initial feelings of anger towards a negative person; it’s natural. However, it is unhealthy when we allow these feelings to dictate our response during and after encounters with negative people. It is important to not allow someone to negatively influence us longer than necessary.

It is also important, no matter how difficult, to have a sense of compassion for such people. After all, we often don’t know what that person has been through.

Next time you find yourself attempting to fight off their negative energy, try one of these five positive comebacks:

1. “DON’T ALLOW YOURSELF TO DWELL TOO MUCH”: If we’re privy to someone’s situation, we may be in a good position to pass along this little tidbit. One of two things will happen: (1) they’ll blow off the suggestion, or (2) they’ll catch themselves dwelling and change course. Either way, we’ve given them something to think about. Saying this with a smile improves the likelihood of a positive response.

2. “YOU’RE LOVED AND CARED FOR”: Over the top a bit? Well, not really. How many times have we been in a situation when we think we’re all alone to fend for ourselves? Exactly. Saying this simple phrase has a way of reminding us or someone else that they’re not alone in their struggles; no matter what they may be.

3. “THINK OF SOMETHING THAT MAKES YOU HAPPY”: Corny? Perhaps…but it could work. Again, it is all about how this response is presented. Depending on the person, it may require some elaboration outside of a general statement such as this. If it’s someone close and this is said with true empathy, they’re more likely to heed such advice.

4. “SMILING HAS A WAY OF CHANGING OUR MOOD”: Say this to someone who is having a bad time and they will almost assuredly crack a smile. Again, this may sound corny, but if it’s said under the right conditions this may just help change not only someone’s day, it may just help change their life. Smiling is an aphrodisiac to the blues, even if it’s somewhat forced. Getting into the habit of smiling despite of our circumstances is definitely worthwhile.

5. “PLAN SOMETHING RELAXING THIS WEEKEND”: If a negative person is going on and on about their problems and how stressed out they are, this phrase can be used to break up the complaining. Instead of letting them bring you down, tell them that they seem in desperate need of a stress-reliever! You can even offer suggestions.

