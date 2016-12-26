

Sensitive people or empaths have an ability to be emotional sponges that can heighten when they are at a social event, around co-workers, or in crowds. If empaths are around peace and love, their bodies assimilate these and flourish. Negativity, though, often feels assaultive or exhausting.

For empaths to fully enjoy being around others, they must learn to protect their sensitivity and find balance. Keep this list close at hand for those times when the outer universe is harming your inner universe.

1. Set healthy limits and boundaries: Control how much time you spend listening to stressful people, and learn to say “no.” Set clear limits and boundaries with people, nicely cutting them off at the pass if they get critical or mean. Remember, “no” is a complete sentence.

2. Watch your thoughts: If you find it difficult to build yourself a shield to prevent negative thoughts and feelings from invading your mind, the next best thing is to keep careful watch over your mind to identify their source.

For example, when you find yourself thinking angry thoughts, ask yourself whether this is your anger, or something that you’ve absorbed from another. Once you have worked out whose feeling it is and where it came from, you can begin a dialogue in your mind to find a solution. Ask yourself what the anger is trying to tell you, perhaps you feel something is missing from your life in the present moment or maybe you find another person’s behavior unacceptable. Identification is the key here: working out what the thought is trying to tell you and where it came from is a sure fire way to either own it or dispel it.

3. Forgive: Genuine forgiveness is the process by which negative energy that has been pent up inside, is released and waived on its way. Whether it is a person or something else that occurred in your past, as long as you hold on to the hurt, it will continue to sap you of your life force. Only when you detach yourself from it, can you begin the healing process. As a sensitive soul, you probably find yourself getting used and hurt more than most: it’s a by product of your caring and giving nature; so knowing when and how to forgive is especially important for you

4. Create a safe & welcoming place: Tied directly to the previous point about being by yourself, you will be able to recover your energies and rediscover your balance much quicker if you create a comfortable place in which to relax. More than other people, empaths benefit from having a place that is solely for relaxation purposes. Whether it’s a bedroom, bathroom, or somewhere else, don’t watch TV, organize your life, or take phone calls in it; at any time. Make it a place for recuperation only.

5. Practice guerilla meditation. Be sure to meditate before the gathering, centering yourself, connecting to spirit, feeling your heart. Get strong. If you counter emotional or physical distress while at an event, act fast and meditate for a few minutes. You can do this by taking refuge in the bathroom or an empty room. If it’s public, close the stall. Meditate there. Calm yourself. Focus on positivity and love. This has saved me many times at social functions where I feel depleted by others.

Prepared by