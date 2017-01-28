When you're head over heels for someone, or maybe when you're feeling insecure, it's sometimes easy to put someone else's wants and needs before your own. But if you don't catch yourself in time, you may lose a part of who you are. Ladies, don't ever do the following five things for a man; or for anyone.

1. Compromise your standards: Your standards and beliefs are a part of who you are. They reach into the very core of your being. When someone attempts to change those standards or beliefs, they are showing you they do not truly love who you are. It is important for a woman never to settle for a man who does not respect her standards, no matter how high or strict. Instead, a woman should search for someone who either shares her standards or admires her because of them. It might take a while to find him, but he is out there.

2. Have children: Having kids is a serious commitment that you BOTH have to be on board with for it to work out. Don’t have kids just to please him if you aren’t ready for them.

3. Alter your appearance: Just because men love Victoria's Secret models doesn’t mean that they all need girlfriends that fit that mold. If your man pressures you to dress a certain way or to get surgery, you don’t need him. It’s your body, and you’re in charge of it. If he doesn’t see your natural beauty, then you should look for someone who does.

4. Cancel already-set plans: It's different to reschedule when something important comes up, but it's problematic when you drop what you're doing just to be with him. Your friends and family should not be on the sideline and only brought in when he's unavailable. You should never be on standby, and if he's respectful, he won't mind catching you another time.

5. Hide your intellect: For some crazy reason women, seem to think acting dumb is attractive. Yes, you shouldn't act like a know-it-all, but you also shouldn't conceal your intelligence in order to stroke a man's ego. If you have an opinion, share it. If you know the answer, say it. Believe it or not, men find it attractive when a woman is confident, independent and not afraid to admit she has a brain. They also find it annoying when a woman acts completely helpless and incompetent. It is all right if you know how to throw a football or fix the kitchen sink. Impress your man with your amazing capability to open a jar without any assistance. Although he might like rescuing his damsel in distress, he also wouldn't mind having a heroine around every once in a while.

Mature relationships require a healthy dose of compromise. As with most things, however, too much of something can actually be a bad thing. Just remember there are certain things you should not have to do to please your man.

