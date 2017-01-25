Extroverts seem to dominate the world; in business, in politics, in media. They’re recognized in the classroom, rewarded in the office and appreciated at parties. But don’t make the mistake of dismissing introverts as irrelevant. In their quiet and thoughtful way, they have a lot to teach us.

There are a number of benefits to this introspective life approach, so read on to find out what you can learn from introverts.

1. Spending time alone for self-growth: Extroverts tend to enjoy the company of a lot of people and being the center of attention. Often, they are not comfortable being alone for long periods, as they bore easily. But it’s important to learn how to enjoy being alone for self-development. It gives you space to self-reflect and to focus on any life goals and how you wish to achieve them. Many people associate being an introvert with being antisocial or lonely, but that’s far from the case. They are usually deep thinkers who look within for greater inspiration. They also like to spend time alone reading or exploring new things to expand their knowledge and ideas about the world.

2. You can learn how to listen: Introverts are great listeners: Think about the people you most enjoy talking to. It is probably your introvert friends, right? It is because they understand the value of listening. They don’t need to be the center of attention all the time. Listening is a critical piece of communication, and introverts practice it well. Meaningful conversation begins and ends with listening.

3. Appreciate the value of working independently: Because introverts enjoy being alone, they tend to excel at tasks that involve working in solitude and independence. Many artists, writers, or inventors are introverted, as this requires more focus, motivation, and discipline. Unlike extroverts, who prefer to take control in a team or delegating, introverts are able to use more initiative in the workplace and described as ‘self-starters.’ They also pay more attention to detail and they are less likely to get distracted by minor things.

4. Introverts also enjoy their relationships with other people, but in a different way than extroverts. An introvert prefers to be with people in one-on-one situations and to avoid large groups where they tend to opt for a secondary role, overwhelmed by the amount of stimulation.

5. You can learn how to be a great leader: Introverts make great leaders because they know how to listen and prepare for the unknown. Their creativity, dedication, and innate problem solving skills are all incredibly valuable leadership traits. Introverts never wing it. They are always prepared. They spend time thinking about their goals and working on a plan to achieve them. They spend time alone in reflection which allows them to come up with breakthrough ideas. One of the greatest advantages of an introverted leader is their ability to focus where others are easily distracted. They don’t settle, they keep their cool, and they practice self-control.

