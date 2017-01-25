You can’t control everything that happens to you, but you CAN control the way you respond. And in your response is your greatest power. Yes, most of your stress comes directly from the way you think and respond, not the way life is. Adjust your attitude, and all that extra stress is gone. Here are 6 tips to stop worrying about things you can’t control.

1. Accept uncertainty & learn to thrive in it: The beauty of life is in how unpredictable it is; you never quite know what’s around the corner! Learn to embrace this uncertainty and thrive in it. Who knows, it could even bring some exciting new opportunities you never even thought about. Put your heart and soul into the things you care about, and work hard on achieving your dreams. That’s all you can do. The rest is up to the world.

2. Avoid getting lost in vague fears: When fears feel vague in your mind, when you lack clarity then it is very easy to get lost in exaggerated worries and disaster scenarios. So find clarity in a worry-inducing situation by asking yourself: Honestly and realistically, what is the worst that could happen? Believe me, the worst that could realistically happens is usually not as scary as what my mind could make up when it is running wild with vague fears. Spending a few minutes on finding clarity in this way can save you whole lot of time, energy and suffering.

3. Practice mindfulness: Learning to be present will help you keep your mind focused on what you’re doing now rather than worrying about things you can’t change. Even simple meditations, such as 10 minutes of sitting down just focusing on your breathing, has been shown to reduce everyday stress by as much as 39%.

4. You are alive and breathing, so act like it. Let go of what’s wrong and grab a hold of what’s right. Make things happen, and then let things happen. Learn, accept, explore, create and experience, every single day, one tiny step at a time.

5. Remember, people don’t think about you and what you do as much as you may think: They have their hands full with thinking about what other people think of them. And with thinking about what is closest to their hearts like their children, pets, a partner or the job or school. So don’t get lost in worries about what people may think or say if you do something. Don’t let such thoughts hold you back in life.

6. Exercise: Doing some kind of exercise you enjoy will give you a break from your worries whilst reducing the levels of your stress hormones, stimulating the production of feel-good brain chemicals, and improving your self-image. If you’re struggling to get your mind to be quiet during exercise, put some fun music on in your headphones or push yourself even harder. When you challenge your body you will need to focus so you won’t be able to worry about anything else other than the exercise itself.

