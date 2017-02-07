The Mexican actor Diego Luna will be starring the new version of Scarface that prepares the Universal studio and that finally will not have Antoine Fuqua as director.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety today unveiled important news about this project that will reimagine the famous story of Scarface, brought to the screen in 1932 by the filmmaker Howard Hawks and in 1983 under the orders of director Brian de Palma and the actor Al Pacino.

Fuqua, responsible for films like Training Day (2011) or the recent reinterpretation of western The Magnificent Seven (2016), figured as the director of the new Caracortada, but ultimately will not be in front of this film as he will join his efforts in the sequel to The Equalizer (2014).

At the same time it was announced that the Mexican Diego Luna will be the main actor in the remake of The Price of Power, which will revolve around the rise and fall of a Latino gangster in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, the latest draft of the script for the new Scarface is signed by Terence Winter, the creator of the series Boardwalk Empire.

Luna starred along with the actress Felicity Jones Rogue One (2016), the first film derived from the Star Wars saga and, to date, has raised more than 1 billion dollars worldwide, according to the data from the specialist website Box Office Mojo.

Among the future projects of the Mexican also appears the new version of Flatliners (Mortal Line, 1990), the film of Joel Schumacher that they carried out Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon and Julia Roberts.

