The Culture ministry of El Salvador (Secultura) today inaugurated a cultural center in the town of El Mozote, where the Army executed around 1,000 people in 1981, in compliance with a ruling of the 2012 Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

This site is for us to "orchestrate culture as a right where women and older adults generate wealth with their knowledge and make memories so that present generations know the injustices they committed in the past and do not happen again," said the secretary Of Culture, Silvia Elena Regalado.

This initiative is also part of the Integral Development Program of El Mozote and Lugares Aledaños, "which implements the cultural institution with the support of the Asociación Promotora de los Derechos de El Mozote for three years."

According to the Report of the UN Truth Commission in El Salvador in 1993, between 10 and 13 December 1981, elite units of the Atlacatl Battalion tortured and executed "deliberately and systematically" about 1,000 children, men and women of the Canton El Mozote and others nearby.

The source said that this year, Secultura will buy the house "where the women of the place were murdered, to establish a memory center".

This massacre is one of the largest attacks against civilians perpetrated by some Latin American army, and different sectors have compared it with the Nazi or Vietnam massacres.

At the end of 2016, the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) exhumed some 40 bones in 19 excavations, which, together with the results of genetic identification and ballistics tests, will be handed over to the Office of the Prosecutor, who will decide whether to use them as evidence in criminal proceedings Reopened at the end of last September.

The Salvadoran civil war (1980-1992) that confronted the United States-financed Army and the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) guerrilla group, now in power as a political party, resulted in 75,000 deaths and 8,000 deaths Disappeared.