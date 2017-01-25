The six Latin American films that will be shown in the 47 of this section out of competition offer a "wide spectrum of cinematographic forms", underlines the Berlinale in a statement.

The film 'Rifle', the first fiction feature by Brazil's Davi Pretto, is a co-production of Brazil and Germany that immerses itself in the breadth of southern Brazil and stages a modern western film.

The tape speaks of a young ex-soldier, who must protect the property of a small farmer and that when an agricultural consortium wants to buy the land, he adopts drastic measures.

Meanwhile, the Peruvian brothers Álvaro and Diego Sarmiento approach with "impressive images" to the slow rhythm of the Green river with its film 'Río Verde’. The time of the Yakurunas', which reflects in detail the day to day of the Indians who inhabit the Amazon.

Chilean filmmaker Camila José Donoso portrays in the Mexican-Chilean co-production 'Casa Roshell' an unusual institution in the Mexican capital, where by day men learn how to become women and at night the party begins.

In this "small utopia all frontiers disappear" between lesbianism, bisexuality and heterosexuality, man and woman, past and present, reality and fiction.

Meanwhile, the Colombian Vladimir Durán's debut feature, the Argentine-Colombian co-production 'Adiós entusiasmo', is both realistic and surrealist.

Axel, 10, lives with her mother and three sisters in an apartment in Buenos Aires in a very normal family, if it were not because the mother is locked up.

In the Argentinean film "The theater of the disappearance", the sculptor and artist of installations Adrián Villar Rojas shows a "triptych hypnotist" that represents a situation of war latent in images - "sometimes sensual and sometimes apparently connected by chance" - of Different continents and in "crazy styles".

The Argentine film 'Cuatreros', by Albertina Carri, approaches the complex recent history of the country and in her the filmmaker tries to reconcile his biography with the historical circumstances.

The story is based on the figure of Isidro Velázquez, a thief and dissident in the 60's of the last century, who served as the basis for a book by his father, Roberto Carri, on sociological issues, and a movie that disappeared.

This year, the Forum section, with 43 films in its program, pays particular attention to "the extreme richness of forms of documentary film," the statement said.

The 67th edition of the Berlinale begins the 9th February with the world premiere of the film debut of the French director Etienne Comar, 'Django', with Reda Kateb in the leading role and Spanish-German actor Alex Brendemühl among the protagonists.