

The marathon runner Kelly Arias starts the year with very good news for the sport in Colombia, since it has been included in the elite list of Boston Marathon. It would seem a little small, but it becomes immense when it is known that she was the only Latina who achieved this invitation, something historical.

"The preparation for Boston is going very well, I've done some pretty strong workouts. My body has assimilated jobs that we had not done for previous marathons. I have always wanted to run in Boston for what it represents all over the world and because my coach Juan Carlos Cardona has his personal mark there. I am very proud to be invited and belong to the elite group of this race, "said Arias.

The Colombian sport continues to export talent and Arias already counts her second invitation after receiving the one for the marathon of New York, last November, when she obtained the best historical mark of a Colombian woman in the "Big Apple" With a time of 2 hours, 39 minutes and 14 seconds, in box thirteen.

It should be mentioned that the Boston Marathon is the 42k oldest event in the world and will be held in April.