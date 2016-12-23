The Senate plenary approved in a second debate the referendum project promoted by Senator Viviane Morales that seeks to forbid the adoption of children by same-sex couples.

With a result of 55 votes in favor against 22 that were against, the parliamentarians allowed the initiative to continue its process, which is subtracted from two debates in the First Committee of the House and plenary, to then be reviewed by the Constitutional Court.

The initiative would also restrict single mothers or fathers from adopting, making it something exclusive to heterosexual couples.

Precisely on this point, a proposal by Senator Maritza Martínez was defeated, which sought to modify the text of the referendum to allow single people to adopt, excluding only homosexuals. This proposal was described as discriminatory by Morales who reiterated that only heterosexual couples should have access to adoption.

With all of this said, what does Morales call discriminatory? Even if she plans to exclude single people and homosexual couples or just the last it is real discrimination.

Let’s be clear before we start, the issue right now is not about agreeing with homosexuality or with the whole idea of homosexual couples getting the right to adopt. And here comes the real issue, it is a right. It does not matter if in this moment we are included or not in the affected group, what actually matters is getting to see and recognize rights are not a good you can suddenly take away.

For this case, homosexual couples and single people’s right to adopt is going to be taken away, but it is just for this case and for this group. Then, if we can suppress a right for this specific population right now, what is going to guarantee your rights or mine are not going to be suppress in the future too?

Many agree because the project is meant to be put out on a referendum, however this does not change the fact that a right is going to be taken. Of course Colombia is under democracy, but should our right be on the hands of others? Even if they are a majority?