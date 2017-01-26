With eight episodes one-hour ling, the series will revolve around women who were involved with of the most powerful leaders in Latin American and world history and the experiences that have been so far secret voices.

"Infidel" is one of the new Latin productions in which Fox works, as the international channel also develops "Here on Earth", which deals with the crimes and secrets of one of the most influential families in Mexico.

The series will be starring Gael García Bernal and Kyzza Terrazas, who embody two young people from the antipodes of society and whose paths were crossed in childhood. The first is of humble origin, the second was born in the bosom of a powerful family; Both living in a realm of excesses and impunity and must fight to find their place in the world, amid assassinations, lust, and power struggles.

Fox continues with the bet to bring to its Latin product grid, reason why also it launches the second edition of the creative call directed to scriptwriters, independent producers and companies of production that have ideas and projects of different sorts for Latin America.