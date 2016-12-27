The Mexican duo Ha-Ash, Hanna and Ashley, hit the big screen with the movie "Sing: Ven y Canta", in which they lend their voices to fun characters.

"Sing: Ven y Canta" premiered Thursday, December 22nd.

Ha-Ash participates with their voices in the dubbing in Spanish of this American tape that shows a musical reality where diverse animals fight to gain the big prize, but above all to show the talent that each one has.



In "Sing: Ven y Canta", Hanna de Ha-Ash is Rosita, a little pig who is a mother with musical dreams, trying to raise her 25 little puppets,

Ashley gives life to Ash, a porcupine who tries to start her own career after being expelled from her punk rock band and broken up with her boyfriend.

"Sing: Ven y Canta" belongs to the same creators of Mi Villano Favorito and Minions, so success is assured and comes as a gift for New Year's Eve parties.