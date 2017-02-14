Jesse & Joy took home the Grammy for best Latin pop album for their LP Un Besito Más. In a heartfelt speech, the brother-sister duo dedicated their first Grammy win to "all the Hispanics out there."

"Oh my God, I'm going to try not to make it a habit to cry every time. We want to thank God, our fans, the Academy," Joy said during the pre-telecast ceremony.

"This means so much to us. The name of the album Un Besito Más is a song we wrote for our daddy who passed away. We are so proud to be Mexican-American so, this goes to all the Hispanics out there in this country. To every minority group, we are with you, we stand with you."

Before the winners in Latin categories were announced, Grammy nominee Carla Morrison took the stage to perform "Un beso" from her nominated album Amor Supremo alongside Grammy-nominated Canada band Northern Cree. Morrison ended her performance with a prideful shout out to her native Mexico.

Other winners in the Latin categories include Puerto Rican singer/songwriter iLe who won best Latin rock, urban or alternative album for iLevitable, Vicente Fernández won best regional Mexican album (including tejano) for Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) and José Lugo & Guasábara Combo took the award best tropical Latin album for Dónde Están?

