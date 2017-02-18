Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is one of the most violent regions in the world. Adolescents and young people who suffer this violence disproportionately. Profile and impact of violence on youth is as diverse as the cultures and histories they represent.

Historical, cultural and socio-political roots that include lack of educational opportunities and inequality of income distribution, the influence of consumer culture, social tolerance of violence, lack of enforcement and increased alcohol and drugs, traditional expectations of gender and machismo, and easy access to firearms constitute the basis of violence in the Americas.

Latin America presents the greatest rate of deaths due to violence due to causes other than war:

Latin America is the region of the world where homicide rates for the population between 15 and 26 years are higher, with 36.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. It is followed by Africa with 17.6 per 100,000, and, still further, Western Europe and some countries in Asia and the Pacific, with 0.9 per 100,000.

On the other hand, studies on non-fatal violence can complement previous data, revealing that for each homicide of a young person, there are between 20 and 40 young victims who receive treatment in hospitals. Studies in African and Latin American cities reveal that injuries caused by violence tend to increase dramatically as you move from adolescence to youth, and into the early years of adulthood

Being a young person between the ages of 17 and 22 is a risk factor for being a victim or victimizer in Latin America. This should not be understood as the result of "youth violence", as many young people are

led by adults to commit homicides or are victims of

grown ups. What he wants to assert is that young people are at the center of a constellation of factors that make them especially vulnerable to the risk of exercising and / or suffering situation, which goes beyond any deterministic analysis based solely on attributions of age, gender or social class.

Out of everything said previously, the Project for the Promotion of Youth Development and Prevention of Violence, which took place in six

Countries: Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Colombia, Peru and Chile consider the following steps in the development of effective programs in promotion and prevention

• Identify the gender and stage of development

• Identify needs and desires

• Identify levels of intervention

• Identify the theories that will guide the design, implementation and

Intervention (You can use more than one)

• Use creativity to move from theory to practice: new things with humor and entertaining

An essential component of this project was to have a set of evidence-based violence prevention interventions in the region. Recognized researchers identified 237 experiences of violence prevention in adolescents and young people from Latin America, classified according to the following strategies,



Public policies and legal frameworks, author Ernesto Rodríguez

Promotion of youth development, author Nancy Cardia.

Prevention of Violence in School, author Dina Krauskopf.

Use of the media, author Jair Vega.

Work with the community and the family, with a focus on gender, author José Miguel Abad.

A project in which all Latin America joined, aiming to prevent and reduce the outrageous violence rates our region shows every year.