In a press conference, after the gala that closed the 67th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, Mr. Arrangoiz denounced that Mexico, his country, is experiencing a "very dark" stage marked by the violence that is being recorded in the imagery of children and adolescents .

"Society has stopped worrying, because violence is constantly present in the news, which every day shows several deaths, and even in the soap operas, without being aware of how it is affecting children," he warned, before acknowledging that there are young people who work hard without a chance to advance, so they pick up a gun in their hand, "as an opportunity to have power."

In the film, in which a young man who recently returned from the United States talks with a girl who has never left Mexico, Arrangoiz - who was present last year at the festival with the short documentary "El buzo" - resorted to The fictional-documentary mix as support to tell his story.

The film tries to reflect the difficult living conditions suffered by many Mexicans and the impact of violence on the inhabitants of small towns.

The Golden Bear for the best short film was taken by the Portuguese film "City of small", by Diogo Costa Amarante, and "Centauro", by the Argentinean Nicolás Suárez, received a mention in the same category.

In the official section of the film competition, the jury turned to an atypical Hungarian love story for its Golden Bear (for director Ildiko Enyedi's "On Body and Soul") and shared other great honors among extra-dry humor Of the Finnish Akis Kaurismäki, in support of a refugee, and the portrait of an indomitable Congolese, filmed by Alain Gomis.

The jury of this edition of the film festival was presided over by the Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven.



The Chilean director Sebastián Lelio was awarded, along with Gonzalo Maza, with the Silver Bear to best script by "A fantastic woman", that garnered good reviews of the jury.