A lineup of more than 50 artists including Latin American singer joined to the cause has been announced for a concert to benefit refugees, set to take place at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi on February 11th.

Serrat released a video for the new recording of “Mediterráneo” on Sunday (Jan. 15), in which he sings along with his fellow artists in a Barcelona studio. The emotional performance of the song crescendos into a rousing collective chorus before the video dissolves into an image of the sea, accompanied only by the sound of waves and this message:

“More than 5,000 people died trying to cross the Mediterranean in 2016. In a few years we’ll ask ourselves why we did nothing to prevent it. The time is now.”

Santi Balmes of Love of Lesbian, veteran rocker Manolo García, singer/songwriter Joana Serrat and pop singer Pablo Lopez were also among those who appeared in the video. They were joined by one Syrian artist, Feras Almalat.

The video and concert are part of a campaign organized by Casa Nostra Casa Vostra (Our House Your House), a recently formed “group of independent people” who “share a deep concern about the situation that thousands of migrants and displaced people are living both inside and outside the European Union.”

