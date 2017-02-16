The Getty Foundation announced that more than 40 Latin American and Hispanic art exhibitions and events will be held in Southern California in the United States as part of an initiative called Pacific Standard Time: LA / LA.

According to information from the AP news agency, this initiative will start in September next year and will end in January 2018, in addition to a budget of 8.5 million dollars that the foundation will grant to 43 museums and organizations in the region.

The samples cover a diversity of topics, from Zapotec language to contemporary art. Among the exhibits are Latin American and American works of Hispanic descent such as Liggya Clark, Ana Mendietta, Feliza Bursztyn, Isabel Castro, as well as Mexican-American Carlos Almaraz. While the San Diego Museum of Art will have indigenous-themed art spanning the period from 1800 to 2015.

In addition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present a series of screenings and conversations that explore the shared influence of Latin Americans and Americans of Hispanic descent in Los Angeles.