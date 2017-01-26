What is the heritage of Europe in Latin American music through the eyes of Leo Brower

The Latin America we know is a point of admiration, not of repose and analysis but of admiration to an aesthetic phenomenon of great importance. At first it meant a sort of aesthetic reiteration of Central European forms because Western European culture was much admired by Latin Americans with the exception of some deeper analysts. For example in the case of literature was Alejo Carpentier who shouted again what the American was and that was the base, the trunk, the same as Jose Marti said in the nineteenth century: "Our America is the trunk where the culture is born and the one we must continue ".

We have all drunk from European culture - for one reason or another - because the heritage of important nations in the history of the world - for example Spain for us (with the good and the bad) - had a reason to be and gave us not only the language and part of our behavior. We went looking for roots but some were literally pierced, others were not.

However we are not supposed to interfere in European culture which is a mistake, because if they had not been after Columbus with their exaggerated greed for wealth, we would not have inherited a series of problems such as infinite poverty and social segregation among many other things.

So that repeating model of European cultures is not the model we should follow, ever. Unfortunately in this turn of the century we lived the time where economic values exceed cultural values and therefore there is a crossroads, in this twenty-first century that is the magic age of technology but still twenty years less than they have been able to draw Scientists and researchers will go ahead to prepare the way, to put it elegantly; Because it can also be the opposite, to hinder and learn the way of a bad economy. In the political field, it is evident throughout Latin America, corruption is everywhere because we are heirs to that too.

When it comes to music the European suffers - loosely - of a thing I call cultural racism, they do not think it possible that a man from America, with economic exceptions like the one from the United States who is a remarkable cannibal - Do not believe what we do in many Latin American countries is culture. On the other hand, the generation of the twenty-first century - that is my great sadness - is a repetitive generation, it has not had time to become universal, open and expand, to be able to overlap everything that shapes an environment. Ortega and Gasset said "I am me and my circumstances", - I use that all my life as the law of opposites; Then if you believe in yourself, you are a musician- For example if you play the guitar by chance or love and you play eight, nine or ten instruments for information and all that parallel story you can not ignore that intellectual equipment, which is, culture. But I have found fabulous interpreters of a baroque who do not know what a baroque is, do not know what is the ornamentation, the German, the Spanish, the Renaissance, which in its case generates later ornamentation used in the baroque but never the other way around, It is a lack of comprehensive information.

At the end, Brower is a Latin American, as he describes himself, with many influences but a composer that has tried to unveil his roots through music.