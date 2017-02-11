Several entities and intellectuals have recently spoken about the Constitution and its centenary, giving very different opinions.

The debate is open, and several experts argue the need to renew the magnum letter, for example by approaching the population and giving full recognition to migrants, as Miguel Carbonell noted. However, for the founder of the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, a reform could not be that good because in recent years there were reforms, such as energy, that are contrary to the social pact of 1917, according to a bulletin of the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (Flacso).

Meanwhile, the Specialized prosecutor's Office for Electoral Crimes (FEPADE) remarked in a statement that the chart "is the unifying center that allows to stop arbitrariness", although he urged "to generate indicators that allow to measure" respect for its principles. The different points of view will also be seen. For example, the entity Nueva Constituyente Ciudadana y Popular will hold a public event in the Plaza de Santo Domingo in Mexico City in which it will bet to "refound the country" 100 years after the Constitution.

Unknown According to a recent survey, 69.6% of Mexicans do not know when the current Constitution was approved, and 60% consider that it no longer responds to the needs of the country, according to a survey conducted by the Legal Research Institute of UNAM . It is considered that the Constitution of February 5, 1917 reflects the ideals and is a legacy of the Mexican Revolution, which lasted from 1910 to 1917 and ended the dictatorship of Porfirio Diaz, in power from 1876 to 1880 and 1884 to 1911.

The approval of the capital charter is of great relevance to carry out the political reform that, in January of 2016, established that Mexico City would become the 32nd state of the country, thanks to a change in the Constitution that gives the capital greater autonomy to be configured politically and administratively. The document is composed by around seventy articles, including those that regulate the therapeutic use of marijuana and the right of personal self-determination, which states that "a dignified life implicitly contains the right to a dignified death." The Constitution establishes the mayoralties, which will be obliged to allocate at least 22% of its budget to projects in infrastructure, urban equipment and public services, gradually from the exercise of the budget of 2019.