The Ministry of work and Social Welfare highlighted the promotion of the respect and inclusion of vulnerable groups in the workplace.



The federal agency recalled that the fundamental principles of labor inclusion include decent employment, architectural accessibility, access to institutional assets and resources.

As well as communicating opportunities equitably for all staff, without overlooking the issue of training and training in their areas of work.

Through the standard, he explained, recognizes work centers that implement and implement practices that promote respect and inclusion of vulnerable groups, while facilitating the access of more women to the labor market.

The Ministry of work clarified that, through this certification, it seeks to promote a labor culture in which no distinction, restriction or preference gives rise to discriminatory acts.

"That is, access to decent, productive and well-paid employment must be allowed to any person of working age regardless of their ethnic or national origin, sex, age, disability, social status," he added.

He argued that with the obtaining of the Certificate in Labor Equality and Non-Discrimination, the work center could, among other things, obtain more impact in the value chain, as well as points in the case of public bidding for the acquisition of goods, leases or services.

In addition, it can strengthen the membership, loyalty and commitment of its staff; And to consolidate the managerial and labor culture in which diversity is respected and equal treatment, opportunities, remuneration and benefits are provided.

Emphasized that, in turn, employees get benefit from a broader exercise of their labor rights, within a framework in which increasing their confidence in the workplace promotes a work environment in equal opportunities and treatment; And strengthens their personal and professional development.

In order to obtain the certificate, the work centers must pass an evaluation in 14 aspects, such as having a Committee or Committee on Labor Equality and Non-Discrimination, a Code of Ethics and a process of recruitment and selection of personnel.

In addition, they must verify processes of ascent and permanence, of formation, training and training without discrimination and with equal opportunities.