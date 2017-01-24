Ahead of the anticipated release of his visual album Mis Planes Son Amarte, the Colombian chart-topping artist talks to Billboard about the inspiration behind the ambitious project, which centers on the story of a Colombian astronaut searching for the women of his dreams, the HBO feature attached to the project and a forthcoming tour.

Following the premiere of his first single "Fuego" back in October, Juanes will drop a new track and music video titled "Hermosa Ingrata" on Jan. 27. Mis Planes Son Amarte is due in the upcoming months. The album features collaborations with artists such as Fonseca and up-and-coming singer Kali Uchis.

Of course, we couldn't help but ask Juanes what he'll miss most about President Barack Obama, who he performed for on various occasions including the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors.

"His charisma, we're going to miss him so much and it's going to be so tough for a lot of people to see how things will change. I don't want to see TV, I don't want to see the news because it's all so sad. But we have to keep going and music is a good way to be far from that."

