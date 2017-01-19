Luis Fonsi wanted to start the year "Despacito" and ended up going so fast that he set a new record in VEVO. The sensual video of his new hit with Daddy Yankee last week reached 5.14 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours, unprecedented for a Latin artist.

On Wednesday morning, less than a week after its release, it surpassed 28 million reproductions and headed or ascended as the foam in lists of popularity around the world.

"I'm super happy," Fonsi said Wednesday in a telephone interview with AP. "'Despacito' is a song that I started working long ago and although I knew it had a cool sound, a contagious melody, a cheerful, sensual lyrics, I would never have imagined that in four days we would achieve what we have achieved so far ".

"From the record label they called me and said that it's sounding in Switzerland, in France, in Italy.These things do not surprise me, and the truth is that I'm very grateful for the public's affection.It has become viral, Is a very interesting phenomenon what is happening with this subject, "added the musician.



The song topped iTunes's popularity charts in 16 countries and the video peaked at # 1 on iTunes's overall list, beating clips from artists such as Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande and Keith Urban. It is currently also the third most-heard Spanish song in Spotify (only below Shakira's "Blackmail" with Maluma and "Reggaetón lento" by CNCO) and is located in box 45 of the overall listing of the same service.

Written by Luis Fonsi and Panamanian Erika Ender, and produced by Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, "Despacito" is a mixture of pop, urban rhythms and suggestive lyrics that invites to dance.