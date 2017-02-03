According to a statement released today, the first season of this original series will consist of 15 chapters and will have as its central axis the Mexican presidential family, composed of President Diego Nava (Erik Hayser) and First Lady Emilia Urquiza (Kate Del Castillo ).

Currently set, the series will show Emilia Urquiza's "big plans" to improve the country's conditions through its commitment to fight for peace, according to a note from Netflix.

The actress, famous for her starring role in the soap opera "The Queen of the South," will play a woman of "strong personality, conviction and clear ideas that make her capable of doing whatever."

"As Emilia begins to lose faith in her husband, President Diego Nava is at a crossroads where he will have to find a way to deal with a great challenge and discover the truth," the note describes.

The series, which was initially to be filmed in Mexico, had to move production to the United States following the actress's decision not to set foot in her home country, where she is being investigated for alleged links with drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo "Guzman, according to the specialized media Deadline.

Last year, the US magazine Rolling Stones released an interview with Chapo by the American actor Sean Penn, which was made via the Mexican actress, and shortly after that the US Attorney's Office began an investigation to determine if the interpreter received Capo money for your brand of tequila.

The series "Ingobernable", part of Netflix's bid to dominate the Hispanic market in the United States and Latin America, will also feature in its cast with Erendira Ibarra, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fernando Luján, among others.

The television platform via streaming premiered in December last year the second season of the Mexican series "Club de Cuervos".

