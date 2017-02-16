Olga Tañón and Wisin join forces for the new tropical/urban single titled "Así es el amor,".

The new track, available on all digital platforms Feb. 10, is the first collaboration between the two Puerto Rican chart-topping artists. "This collab with Wisin has been a great experience," Tañón says. "So many years of love and respect for each other, and now to be able to record this song with him has been a true blessing."

"Así es el amor" follows Tañón's latest single, "Tú eres la razón," with Descemer Bueno and a featured appearance by Qva Libre, released in 2016. The tune is also the first single from the merengue singer's forthcoming new album, due in May.

Following the release of her new album, Tañón will return to her native Puerto Rico for a special concert at the Coliseo in September.

"Going back to my island is always exciting," the singer explains. "It's been so many years since I last performed on a massive stage, and I'm preparing a grand spectacle for all of my people, so they can enjoy, sing and dance with me."

