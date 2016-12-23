The list includes Tanna by Bentley Dean and Martin Butler (Australia), Martin Zandvliet's Land of Mine (Denmark) and Toni Erdmann by Maren Ade (Germany).

They complete the selection The Salesman by Asghar Farhadi (Iran), The King's Choice by Erik Poppe (Norway), Andrei Konchalovsky's Paradise (Russia), A Man Called Ove by Hannes Holm (Sweden) and My Life as a Zucchini by Claude Barras Switzerland).

A total of 85 countries presented films for their consideration, among them the spanish Julieta by Pedro Almodóvar and the Chilean Neruda by Pablo Larraín started out with possibilities. Neither of them passed the cut, nor did other Latin American films that ran for the award, such as Desierto (Mexico), Desde lá (Venezuela), Alias María (Colombia), Migas de pan (Uruguay) and El ciudadano illustre (Argentina).

