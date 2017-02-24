

Univision and global music streaming service Deezer are joining forces to foster and showcase up-and-coming Latin artists on their respective platforms. The collaboration, Deezer's first U.S. media partnership, was announced recently announced.

"Hispanic America is very important to us here at Deezer and Latin music is one of our most popular genres," Jorge Rincon, vp of Deezer North America, said in a statement.

"We’re thrilled that Univision is our very first U.S. media partner and that we’ll be offering our fan base the special treat of Nayi’s new music, along with offering Univision fans the chance to find their FLOW on Deezer."

Nayi, Va Por Ti season two winner, will be the first artist to showcase new music on both platforms. The singer's debut single "Tu Boca" is now available on Deezer and will perform the song on Univision’s popular morning show Despierta America.

As part of the collaborative efforts, Deezer will offer an exclusive two-month extended free trial of Deezer Premium+ to Univision viewers by visiting PruebaDeezer.com and using the promo code "TuMusica."

Univision's new partnership with Deezer follows their recent expansion of Uforia Music by launching U-LAB -- a venture designed to "incubate the next generation of artists" in collaboration with Casa Limón, record label of Spanish musician and producer Javier Limón.

According to a report from last September, Access Industries, parent company of Warner Music Group, is Deezer's majority stakeholder. The streaming service based in France was last reported to have 10 million subscribers putting it well behind market leaders Spotify (40 million paying subscribers as of last September) and Apple Muisc (more than 20 million subscribers, per a report last week.

Prepared By