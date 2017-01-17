The different dictatorships of the continent, mainly the Chilean and the Argentine, as well as the War of the Falklands between Argentina and the United Kingdom, untied a prohibition of all type of products, like the music that came from those countries with which there was enmity.

However, prior to this boom, there were already Charly Garcia with their bands: Sui Géneris, The machine to make birds and Serú Girán. Also Luis Alberto "The Skinny" Spinetta with Almond, Rabid Fish, Spinetta Jade and Spinetta and the Desert Partners. Miguel Abuelo, of the Grandparents of the Nothing; Pappo, Sandro ...

"Mexico and Argentina are the cradle of Latin American rock, but without a doubt the Argentines marked us much more," says Londoño.

But that phenomenon spread, touching other neighboring countries and arriving with more force to Chile and Colombia. They began the names of bands and soloists who filled stadiums with fiery chants of fans who still follow them. Luca Prodan (Sumo), Jorge González (Prisoners), Fito Páez, Rubén Albarrán (Café Tacuba), Roco (Maldita Vecindad), Vicentico (Fabulosos Cadillas), Saúl Hernández (Caifanes), Elkín Ramírez (Kraken), Andrea Echeverry (Aterciopelados), Gustavo Cerati (Soda Stereo), Indio Solari (Los Redonditos de Ricota), Andrés Calamaro (Los Abuelos de la Nada and Los Rodríguez) and surely many others with great importance are left out, it is only a panorama To understand the immense repertoire of talents that marked the history of a rock that was completely ours: the representation not only of sounds, but of the realities of each country.

Now, it is quite clear that for years, with the death of several of those mentioned, the separation of some groups, the new courses that several of these artists have given to their careers and, of course, the introduction of new proposals to

The music scene, made that passion that generated Latin American rock, even filling stadiums, as did Soda Stereo, today only the presentations of great world bands like The Rolling Stones, Guns N 'Roses or Metallica, or with festivals that Bring together several artists in a single space such as the Lollapalooza and in our case, the Stereo Picnic.

Although "today's Latin American rock is alternative music", because many flags stand out, from indigenous causes, feminists, LGBTI community, to the conservation of the planet, highlights something that goes unnoticed: "There is something so obvious that Sometimes it is overlooked and the music is about songs and that's what classic rock bands had, a repertoire of songs that live at the same time. "

In conclusion, rock as we knew it changed, evolved, now we can see it in one or many groups, depends on affinities, but the lyrics of those songs that marked some time in life will always be there and is not cursilería, are on YouTube , Spotify, Deezer and the endless platforms we have on hand.