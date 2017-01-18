It’s been 18 days since the Mexican government raised fuel prices in the country and the “gasolinazo” has sparked protests all over the country. Raises went from 14.2% to 20.1% with Magna fuel now available at 15.99 pesos, Premium fuel at 17.79 pesos and Diesel at 17.05 pesos.

But there’s one company taking advantage of this and certainly an eco-friendlier option. Oxifuel provides a biofuel made from sugar cane. After sugar cane juice ferments, it passes through a distillation process from which they get ethanol (96%). The company recommends people to use a 50/50 mix between regular gasoline and their biofuel.

Nonetheless, some cars might have trouble using it, especially older ones, but still they recommend to use it in smaller proportions. Also, cars classified as Flex, Fuel, Easy fuel or E85 can use 100% Oxifuel.

According to the company it doesn’t affects the performance of your car and actually gives you more power as the biofuel octane rating is higher. People can find it in seven different states: Veracruz, Oaxaca, Estado de Mexico, Morelos, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla for around 14 pesos the liter.

“I’m selling each liter for 13 pesos to compete with other gas stations and to offer an option after the ‘gasolinazo’ which has Premium gas selling for more than 17 pesos,” Oxifuel’s Director, Adolfo Fernandez, told local media.

In Puebla Jorge Capulín León’s life is changing thanks to Oxifuel. According to local media in the last two weeks demand has grown so much he already has the money to open another Oxifuel franchise. He sells between 1,000-2,000 liters per day and needs to restock two times per week.

More so, Oxifuel promotes the economic development in rural areas. “When you buy Oxifuel your helping to keep the jobs of 10 people in the countryside, 20 in the factory and 10 in the gas station. You’re also helping the environment and saving some money,” says the company.

LatinAmerican Post