This week, yet another electric vehicle (EV) made its debut, this time from California-based luxury automotive company Lucid Motors.



The company’s Air EV boasts some pretty impressive specs: zero to 60 in 2.5 seconds, built-in autonomous-ready features, and an unrivaled long-range driving capability of 400 miles on a single charge. All in all, Lucid is offering a luxurious electric sedan that could take on even gas-powered vehicles like the BMW 7 Series or the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with a six-figure price tag to match.



The Air EV comes standard with a 100kWh battery pack, but a larger, 130kWh battery developed by Samsung will be an option. The additional 30 percent capacity puts the Air EV ahead of the current EV frontrunner, Tesla, which offers a 100kWh battery for its Model S and Model X.



Right now, Lucid Motors may hold the distinction of having the longest driving range and battery capacity, but the Air EV won’t be going into production until 2018, which gives other carmakers the opportunity to overtake their specs. Faraday Future, for example, is currently working with LG Chem to improve their battery technology, while luxury automakers Mercedes and Audi have electric car concepts that feature fairly impressive battery capacity.



