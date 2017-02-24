For its first issue of 2017, Americas Quarterly (AQ), dedicated 35 pages to highlight Latin America most successful business stories, describing the region as the world’s most entrepreneurial culture.



According to AQ , the Latin America’s top five young entrepreneurs are: Leila Velez, a Brazilian who at the young age of 19 started Beleza Natural. The business initiated as a beauty salon and now employs more than 3.000 people and serves over 130.000 customers per month.



The Argentinean Maximo Cavazzini, Etermax founder and creator of the app Trivia Crack which was the world’s most downloaded free app in 2014 and 2015.



Jimena Flórez, initiator of Chaak healthy snacks, company that is transforming the eating habits of thousands of children in the U.S. while benefiting farmers, helping them to adopt sustainable farming and access to new markets in Colombia, where Flórez is native from.



The Venezuelan Andrés Moreno with his company Open English, a language education platform online that has spread all over the continent.



And finally AQ recognized the effort of Yondanier Gutierrez, a well-known growing entrepreneur on Cuba, and creator of ALaMesa, the first and most popular app in the island.



The publication highlights how this young men and women treat adversity as a source of strength and inspiration, facing the challenges of Latin American economy. “Government policies, outdated education systems, and other barriers such as gender discrimination, security, and poor quality of life in large cities prevent people from realizing their full potential,” writes AQ Editor-in- Chief Brian Winter. “This issue both celebrates what young entrepreneurs have already achieved and looks at ways to help them reach their full potential.”



Just last Thursday, February 16, 2017, AQ in partnership with Endeavor Miami and the IDEA Center at Miami Dade College launched the issue on a two-hour event that featured successful business stories from Latin America to emphasize the importance of entrepreneurship, examine challenges of starting a business, and discuss how governments and businesses can encourage further growth.