A $1 billion mega port proposed for the Caribbean coast near the Panama Canal would put Costa Rica on the global logistics map and help meet rising demand for maritime shipping capacity, project organizer AMEGA said.



The facility, which would be built in Limon province, is a private project being developed by AMEGA, an international consortium.



The consortium has already received the go-ahead from Costa Rica’s government to develop a concession proposal that includes technical feasibility, environmental impact and financing studies.



The National Concessions Council gave the consortium the green light on Feb. 3, giving AMEGA 360 days to present the project proposal to the government.



The consortium began working on the project in 2006 in an effort to find a site in Central America near the Panama Canal to use as a transshipment port, AMEGA partner Carlos Dengo told EFE.



“It’s an international transshipment terminal. It’ll handle international cargo that does not come from or is headed to Costa Rica. It’s a logistics transshipment point for big to small ships or smaller ones to bigger ones,” Dengo said.



The terminal will occupy about 70 hectares (172 acres) in Moin, a port city in Limon, and have 10 post-Panamax cranes and facilities for handling cargo.



The project is expected to create 3,000 jobs during the construction phase and 1,000 permanent jobs, AMEGA partner Julio Castilla said.



“This port will put Costa Rica on the world logistics map. It’s a great opportunity for the country because it will serve the entire Caribbean and the East Coast of the United States,” Castilla said.



AMEGA, a Canadian company, was formed by Moffat & Nichol, Kina Group and Dennis Padron along with Costa Rican firms CDG, Grupo CMA, IBG, INDECA and HOLCIM.