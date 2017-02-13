South Korea will boost cooperation in renewable energy with Cuba as part of its technology exchange program with the Caribbean country, the ministry of strategic planning and finance said on Monday.



Representatives from both countries will meet on Monday within the framework of a South Korea-Cuba forum where they will analyze ways to encourage the introduction of South Korean companies in Cuba’s energy market, according to local agency Yonhap.



The event will be part of South Korea’s Knowledge Sharing Program, launched in 2004 to promote cooperation and technology exchange between legislative bodies of developing countries.



The South Korea-Cuba program began in 2015 as a result of the thawing of ties between the United States and Cuba in July the same year.



However, the initiative has been hampered as the two countries do not share diplomatic relations, which were broken in 1959 primarily over the historical, political, and ideological alliance between Cuba and the North Korean regime.



The two countries took a step towards normalizing diplomatic ties in May last year, when the chambers of commerce of both countries signed a memorandum of understanding to share business-related information, carry out exchanges between their delegations and organize joint forums.



