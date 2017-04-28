"Latino Mix", a radio station playing a blend of today’s Top 40 of both American and Latin musical hits, debuted in San Antonio, Texas on April 19th, 2017. Univision flipped its KMYO 95.5, which since 2014 had been known as “Yo! 95.1”, to an English-language station designed with the needs of the Latino community in mind.

Chris Morris, Vice President and General Manager of Univision San Antonio stated, “Latino Mix 95.1 FM looks to draw a bridge between the many cultures, generations, and musical styles that are characteristic of San Antonio”. The station will feature both English and Spanish-language music. Ranging from hits by Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars, tothe latest from Hispanic stars like J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Enrique Iglesias, and Daddy Yankee.

This new fusion of sounds and rhythms can be seen as the adequate representation of the cultural mixture that can be found within the state of Texas. The Latin American influence can be viewed not only in the gastronomical part of the American culture, but now also through the music.



