As amazing as your twenties can be, they’re also stressful, hard, and full of “what the fuck am I doing.” Well, don’t worry, everyone feels exactly the same way, you aren’t alone by any means. The problem with being a twenty-something now is the constant pressure we feel.

So, if you’re feeling like shit’s a bit too much for you, just remember:

1. Relationships take hard work and…just kidding. You’re still young and there are about 7,159,894,536 people in the world. If your relationship is shit say you’re going out for cigarettes, never come back and start over.

2. You will not come across as a rude friend if you feel that you want to quit on certain toxic or negative friends.

3. Just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you have to be serious all the time. Calm down and have a good time.

4. People’s shittiness is almost always much more about them than it is about you.

5. It’s natural for human beings to make mistakes. Learn from it. Don’t feel worthless about yourself.

6. Spend money smartly. Save up.

7. Be expressive with your emotions. It’s alright if you want to cry. You will not be tagged as weak.

8. Don’t apologize for sleeping around, that’s what your twenties are for.

9. And on that note, don’t ever settle for someone just because you don’t want to be alone, you’ll end up miserable.

10. Know the difference between “complicated” and a "manipulative douchelord/douchebitch," it will save you a lot of time.

11. Never let anyone tell you that you are not worth being loved if you don’t love yourself.

12. If you like someone, go and confess.

13. If you ever feel your love and romantic life is all messed up then don’t stress yourself about it. You will eventually meet the one who is meant to be with you.

14. Have an open mind about everything. Don’t judge anyone unnecessarily, call people with names, don’t talk behind someone’s back, and be considerate of others feelings.

15. Always stand up for yourself. Try to voice your opinion. Speak up, if you find something is wrong.

