Love is strange. It’s wild, uncontrollable, and can happen totally by accident when you least expect it. If you read anything on this list and think, “Hmmm, weird…” I hate to break it to you, but you might be in love:

1. You talk about things you'll do together in the future, without realizing you're talking about the future. It's not weird to talk about that concert that's in three months or the trip you want to take to the beach this summer around him, because he'll be around to go with you.

2. You don´t mind compromising sometimes: When someone you really want to be with asks you to be flexible on something simple and you decide you aren't interested in budging... ever... You are not in love. You're still attached the notion that the only things you need to do are yours alone. When you begin to really embrace the idea that you are part of a team and want to make sure she/he is happy by accommodating certain things outside your comfort zone, you may be in love. Suddenly, her/his happiness and preferences are as important as yours. You bend. You compromise. This is part of falling in love, and possibly one of the biggest signs you are in it for real.

3. You're not worried about "scaring him/her off." You're comfortable enough to cry in front of him/her or show him/her huge, slightly embarrassing collection of Beanie Babies (that you swear could be worth a fortune one day), because you feel secure that (s)he's not going anywhere at the drop of a hat.

4. You have more energy: As you go through your day, you feel more alive and energetic, as if you have a constant adrenaline rush going through you. You feel more productive, like you can take on the world every single day. And you’re not on drugs. Well, you’re probably not on drugs. You’re not on drugs, right? This weird, natural energy boost that lifts your mood and gets you excited through the day… where did it come from? It’s a crazy experience, it actually feels like you’re high on life.

5. Things you usually hate seem OK; and even fun; if you're doing them with him/her: Riding a roller coaster you're terrified of? Fine, as long as he/she holds your hand and promises not to laugh at how you scream

6. You don´t think about your ex: So you might have had an obsession with your ex who broke your heart and cheated on you. You might have missed him/her or completely hated his/her guts with a burning passion that could light a thousand suns. You might have gone weeks where every morning you wake up and your first thought is wondering whether you could fit him/her inside a blender. And now? You actually pretty much don’t care anymore. You don’t fixate on your anger for the guy/girl that screwed you over. You almost feel a sense of indifference.

