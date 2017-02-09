In the mental health field, sociopathy is also known as antisocial personality disorder, a condition that prevents people from adapting to the ethical and behavioral standards of his or her community.

Sociopathic individuals can be dangerous, exhibiting criminal behavior, organizing dangerous cults, and causing harm to themselves and others. There are several signs that someone may be a sociopath, here are some:

1. Sociopaths are charming: Sociopaths have high charisma and tend to attract a following just because people want to be around them. They have a "glow" about them that attracts people who typically seek guidance or direction. They often appear to be sexy or have a strong sexual attraction. Not all sexy people are sociopaths, obviously, but watch out for over-the-top sexual appetites and weird fetishes.

2. They often say lies: Sociopaths are perfectly comfortable going through their lives telling a series of lies. In fact, true sociopaths are uncomfortable when they are telling the truth. If they are finally caught in a lie, then they will continue to lie and backpedal to cover up the lies. If they are really on the verge of being caught in a major, major lie, though, they may then wildly confess everything in order to maintain your loyalty.

3. Sociopaths are incapable of feeling shame, guilt or remorse: Their brains simply lack the circuitry to process such emotions. This allows them to betray people, threaten people or harm people without giving it a second thought. They pursue any action that serves their own self-interest even if it seriously harms others. This is why you will find many very "successful" sociopaths in high levels of government, in any nation.

4. Sociopaths have a low tolerance for boredom: They get bored easily and require constant stimulation. Their image and ability to control others are the only things that they really care about, so they satisfy their boredom by working to enhance their image and playing with the feelings of others.

5. They don´t react the same way: A sociopath can experience a highly emotional event without displaying the least bit of emotion, at least on the surface. They often respond to “good news” with cold blank stares. Sociopaths don’t register events the same way as non-sociopaths and may barely react in dangerous or scary situations.

6. Sociopaths tend to be highly intelligent, but they use their brainpower to deceive others rather than empower them. Their high IQs often makes them dangerous. This is why many of the best-known serial killers who successfully evaded law enforcement were sociopaths.

7. They are manipulative: Sociopaths understand human weakness and exploit it maximally. Once determined, they can manipulate individuals to do just about anything. Sociopaths prey on weak people and often stay away from equally strong people; they look for people who are sad, insecure, or looking for a meaning in life because they know that these people are soft targets. In other words, a person with unmet needs, is a person that can be more easily manipulated through those unmet needs. Check to see if the person is great at getting other people to do what he or she wants.

