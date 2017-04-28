Taganga is a small fishing village on Colombia’s Caribbean coast situated just ten kilometers away from Santa Marta, Magdalena. It’s known for its backpacker vibe, and for being significantly less expensive than its surrounding cities. This unique destination may not be the most obvious tourist haven in Colombia, but certainly it’s worth a thought if you’re in the Caribbean region of said South American country.

Diving is a thriving industry over at Taganga. There are plenty of shops specialized in said novelty. Whether you’re a beginner or a Dive Master, they’ll offer to take you out into the deep blue. Fortunately, this small town is well-known as one of the cheapest places in South America to get your diver’s license. If you do such thing, you must go diving over at Aguja, a small island of Tayrona National park.

Also, Taganga is the perfect destination if you also want to travel to different locations nearby. If you are in need of a city, you will be close to Santa Marta. Simply, hop on cab and in less than 30 minutes, you will be in one of the most enchanting cities of the Colombian coast. If you are looking for something more adventurous, you can book outdoor activities to Parque Tayrona, treks to Ciudad Perdida (The Lost City), and various packaged trips to La Guajira.

While you are there, visiting “El Garage Bar” is a must. It is the longest-operating nightclub in Taganga with a clientele of almost exclusively foreigners. With inside and outside patio seating, the backpacking crowd wastes away the nights drinking and dancing. The party starts on Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and from Thursday to Saturday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

On a different note, when it comes to food, Taganga has many options. One of the most famous restaurant is Pachamama. A unique experience located down a quiet backstreet in a small walled compound. With Tiki stylings and a laid-back vibe, it's like an indoor beach bar, but casual as it might seem to be, the French chef has produced one of the most creative menus on the coast. The langoustines wrapped around in bacon and tarragon are sensational; the tuna carpaccio is perfect.

The average cost to visit Taganga from the Santa Marta’s airport is about 30,000 to 35,000 pesos by cab. If that’s not possible, you can also get there by bus which will be around 2,000 to 3,000 pesos.

Believe me, as soon as you get there, you will not want to leave this natural paradise.

